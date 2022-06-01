If the bilateral dispute with Bulgaria becomes European, it is contrary to the Copenhagen criteria. This sends a message that we will never become an EU member, says political analyst Vladimir Bozinovski.

He notes that before Bulgaria our country had a veto from France and that it should be careful in the coming period.

Macedonia’s membership in the EU had the greatest national support. But all the problems of the Union backfired on Macedonia. This has never been requested from any country and in this way a message is sent that we will never become a member and the meaning of the negotiations is lost, Bozinovski told “Republika”.

According to him, a signal that the reports of “BGNES” may not pass is the decision of the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is the main brake, not to travel to the meeting with Macron because there was no progress in negotiations with Macedonia. Therefore, only Prime Minister Petkov will go to Paris, who already has worries inside the coalition and a government that could easily fall.