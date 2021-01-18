Journalist Zoran Bozinovski in his defense at today’s hearing said that they had an argument with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and that he knows exactly what is the subject of the lawsuit.
He explained what he wanted to say in the part of the text saying “Zaev will be cold in detention”. Bozinovski explained that he wanted to say that he would end up in prison for transferring a trade dispute from a court to Parliament.
I am proud to stand in front of the emblem of the court reading the Republic of Macedonia, and Zaev is the Prime Minister of Macedonia, said Bozinovski.
