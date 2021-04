Macedonia

The expiration date of the first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines that Macedonia received is May 31

The vaccines that are part of first delivery under the Covax program consisting of 24,000 AstraZeneca doses with which the vaccination of people over the age of 77 began have a shelf life of six months. The expiration date of the vaccines that arrived by June 2021, ie including May 31, 2021, the Ministry...