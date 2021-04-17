Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, scheduled the 32nd session with 21 items for tomorrow at 2 pm, including the National Strategy for Fight against Corruption. It will be followed by the 36th session, at which the fifth package of economic measures should be voted so that companies can pay their workers.

So far there is no agreement with VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament , of which several MPs are required to be present at the session, because there is no quorum as three MPs from the government have contracted the coronavirus.

A quorum can also be provided by Albanian opposition lawmakers.

If the Alliance for Albanians / Alternativa do not want to come tomorrow for a quorum and a vote, the option remains to bring in the isolated colleagues in isolation clothing, threaten MPs from the ruling majority.

What everyone should know, and especially the MPs from the parliamentary majority, is that if a person has an isolation order, and in this case MPs from the ruling majority, they can only leave their home to see a doctor.

Any violation or non-compliance with the issued isolation order is a criminal responsibility according to Article 206 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Macedonia. In the case, MPs infected with the coronavirus attending a Parliament session in isolation clothing is a crime and punishable by law.