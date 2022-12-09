British Ambassador to Macedonia Matthew Lawson joined in the call of the US Ambassador Angela Aggeler that the country finally gets serious about fighting corruption.

In a message he tweeted out on the Anti-Corruption Day, Lawson blamed the country of going in the wrong direction in this crucial issue.

Recent troubling reports suggest that corruption in “Macedonian flag emoji” is getting worse, not better. Corruption undermines the rule of law, creates distrust in the judiciary and weakens public institutions. “UK flag emoji” stands with “Macedonian flag emoji”. Absolutely crucial to tackle this, the Ambassador said.

Earlier this week, Ambassador Aggeler said that sanction experts from Washington are in Skopje and are drawing up a list of past and current officials who may be put on a black list due to their corruption.