British citizens caught trying to enter Macedonia with fake PCR tests Macedonia 28.02.2021 / 15:05 Two British citizens, aged 37 and 12, were detained at the Skopje airport early this morning as they were trying to enter Macedonia with fake PCR tests. The two were handed to inspectors from the cross-border crimes division.
