British Embassy to Skopje on Tuesday donated equipment for the Army in support of their activities to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus in Macedonia.

“It is important to stand together in these challenging times,” the British Embassy tweet said.

“State secretary Nikolikj has received the British donation consisted of protective gloves, several types of high pressure pumps and hand held disinfectant pumps. The Army takes care of the citizens, we take care of the safety and protection of our soldiers,” Ministry of Defence said on a Facebook post.