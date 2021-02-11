Everything is prepared for Serbia to hand over the Pfizer vaccine donation to Macedonia but we are waiting for an approval from the U.S. manufacturer, said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, MIA reports from Belgrade.

She explained that the agreement between Serbia and Pfizer stipulates that vaccines cannot be exported.

We have certain quantities of vaccines intended for donation in Macedonia, now we are waiting for the technical documentation, ie the official approval from Pfizer that their vaccines can be donated, said Brnabic.

She said she had spoken to the director of Pfizer to get approval for the donation as soon as possible, and that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had pulled some strings in the United States to obtain the approval.

We hope that everything will be over in the next few days, said Prime Minister Brnabic.

The delivery of vaccines in Macedonia as a donation from Serbia, which was announced for Thursday, February 11, has been postponed for the next few days.