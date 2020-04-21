Healthcare Ministry official Vladimir Mikic announced that broader testing will finally begin in May. Mikic said that the broader public will be tested for presence of coronavirus antibodies, which will show a glimpse into the extent of the epidemic.

By June we will have the results showing how many citizens have been through the infection. The study will show the immunity levels and will also tell us which of the age groups are at more risk, Mikic said.

Macedonia has been doing modest levels of testing so far, focusing on the virus itself, and a private clinic that was conducting popular anti-body tests was publicly admonished by the Healthcare Ministry and was ordered to stop sharing its numbers publicly after they revealed a greater extent of the spread of the virus than the official data reported.