The debate on the rebalancing of the budget is set to continue today within the framework of the parliamentary Committee on Financing and the Budget. Yesterday, on the first day of the debate, the Minister of Finance, Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska, addressed the committee.

In her exposé, the Minister of Finance is expected to state that the rebalancing is tailored to the current situation in the Budget and that funds are needed for mandatory expenditures according to the law.

For deputies from the parliamentary majority, the rebalancing is crucial for the state’s stability because the funds in the Budget were only planned for the first six months of the year. They commend the rebalancing for covering obligations that the state must pay. Meanwhile, the opposition believes that the rebalancing is tailored to suit coalition negotiations and argue that it does not involve any savings, as 12 new officials from four new ministries are expected to increase the Budget’s expenses.

The Judicial Budget Council and the state Public Prosecutor’s Office have expressed their support for the budget rebalancing, emphasizing that there must not be a reduction in the funds allocated to the judicial authority and the prosecution, as it would affect their autonomy and the quality and efficiency of justice.

In the rebalancing of the budget, no money is allocated for salary increases in the health and education sectors, as confirmed by representatives from these fields.

Even before the elections, the Union of Trade Unions asked the new government to increase the minimum wage from 450 euros. Yesterday, they made it public that they see justification for this increase, citing 58 amendments over six days.

Total revenues in the Budget Rebalancing are planned at 318.2 million dollars, with expenditures at 362.8 million dollars. GDP growth is projected at 2.1 percent, inflation at 3.5 percent, and the budget deficit at 4.9 percent.

During the adoption of the budget rebalancing by the Government, several conclusions were adopted on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance. It was emphasized that when concluding collective agreements, budget users should consider the approved budget funds and not undertake obligations for which there are no funds in the budget for the current year. Public enterprises and joint-stock companies are also advised to seek an opinion from the Ministry of Finance regarding their obligations. The UPOZ trade union reacted to this, questioning whether the suspension of collective agreements was on the horizon.