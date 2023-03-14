The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, from the DUI party gathering in Cair, asked the residents of this region to remember a little about what position the Albanians were in and where they are today, reports TV21.
Starting with the president, he said that he leads the army with a stamp in the Albanian language. He continued with the Parliament, adding that there are three parliaments in the region that are led by Albanians.
In the meantime, he reminded the residents that an Albanian is expected to head the government for several months.
Let’s remember a little, we were out of schools, out of universities, out of hospitals, out of counters… We had an ethnic policeman who was training new policemen on the back of the Albanian. It is no coincidence that this local council is called “November 6th”. We were a nation without a language, without a flag, without dignity and proud of what we were, and let’s go back to where we are now and make a difference and start from the up – down. Let’s start with the president of the state who is consensual and leads the army with a stamp that is in the Albanian language. Today we have a Parliament that has been led by Albanians for the last six years. In fact, we have three parliaments in the region that are now conducted in the Albanian language. We have the government which is waiting for the first Albanian prime minister in a few months, said Osmani, adding that there are 18 ministers, 9 of which are Albanians.
