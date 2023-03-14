The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, from the DUI party gathering in Cair, asked the residents of this region to remember a little about what position the Albanians were in and where they are today, reports TV21.

Starting with the president, he said that he leads the army with a stamp in the Albanian language. He continued with the Parliament, adding that there are three parliaments in the region that are led by Albanians.

In the meantime, he reminded the residents that an Albanian is expected to head the government for several months.