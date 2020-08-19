While the new members of the renewed SDSM – DUI coalition are still not being named, one change that was revealed by the DUI party is that they will take over the Foreign Affairs Ministry, currently held by Nikola Dimitrov for SDSM.

The Koha newspaper is now reporting that DUI will have its official Bujar Osmani as the next Foreign Minister. Osmani is currently outgoing Deputy Prime Minister in charge of EU integration. It is possible that Dimitrov will take his place instead, but he could also be left out and kept in the Parliament as a mere representative.