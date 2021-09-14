The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry denied that it has prepared the latest document that was circulated in the public, as an alleged basis to resolve the dispute with Macedonia.

According to the non-paper document, published by Klan TV, Bulgaria wants Macedonia to recognize the Bulgarian origin of its nation while allowing Macedonians to have some form of autonomy in building a contrary historic narrative, and to have the Bulgarians named as a community in the Macedonian Constitution. But the Bulgarian narrative would have to be studied in Macedonian schools, along with the Macedonian.

According to the correspondent for the state run MIA news agency in Sofia, the Bulgarian Government did not prepare the document that was circulated and is not informed about it.