The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed disappointment with a resolution that the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia adopted on July 29, 2021 and noted with regret that this act comes at a time when the bilateral dialogue between Sofia and Skopje began to move into a more positive and promising phase as a result of a continued focus.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Bulgaria expects the promulgation of the Resolution in order to analyze its content in terms of its compatibility with the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation of 2017, which has been ratified by the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, as well as the potential impact of this document on the dialogue conducted so far.

“As far as Bulgaria is concerned, it would be totally unacceptable to reason or excuse a non-observance of the Treaty of Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation of 2017 by such acts, which comes into conflict with guiding principles of international law,” the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

“The only right way to find lasting and mutually acceptable solutions to the current challenges in bilateral relations is strictly adhering to the understandings reached and commitments assumed, honouring them effectively in good faith, as well as maintaining a sincere and full-fledged dialogue,” the statement said.