European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi is paying a visit to Skopje on Wednesday.

Várhelyi is set to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to discuss the progress in the Western Balkans; EU process. The focus is expected to be overcoming the Bulgarian blockade on the start of Macedonia’s accession talks with the EU.

The EC points out that EU Commissioner Várhelyi is in communication with all relevant parties regarding the discussion for the start of negotiations with Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible.

Várhelyi paid a visit to Bulgaria last week, where he met with President Rumen Radev and caretaker Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev to discuss lifting the Bulgarian blockade on the start of Macedonia’s EU negotiations.

Várhelyi’s visit to Skopje follows a day after the visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who also talked to the authorities in the country about the dispute with Bulgaria. She expressed confidence that it is possible to overcome the blockade from Sofia and hold the first intergovernmental conferences with Macedonia and Albania by the end of the year.