Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva met with the special envoy of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia Vlado Buckovski, who is paying a working visit to Bulgaria, the press center of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BGNES.

During the meeting, ideas were exchanged for continuing the process of restoring trust between the two countries. The Republic of Bulgaria has proposed an action plan for cooperation with the Republic of Macedonia in the implementation of the Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation Agreement. This document, which applies to all sector ministries, is expected to be signed at the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission (pursuant to Article 12 of the Agreement).