Due to the spike in new coronavirus cases and deaths in Macedonia, Bulgaria reversed its decision to open the border, and will have all Macedonian citizens crossing over held in a mandatory two weeks long quarantine.

Macedonia is now an outlier in the Balkans, where most countries are declaring an end to the epidemic, or have a very low number of cases while in Macedonia the numbers are worse then they were during the earlier peak in mid and late April. Bulgaria ordered an end to the quarantine for citizens of Bosnia and Montenegro, while putting Macedonia back on the black list.