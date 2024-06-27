Bulgaria will insist in the European Council to include a text on the Republic of Macedonia when accepting the Meeting Conclusions. The announcement that Bulgaria will seek support from the rest of the EU to put pressure on Macedonia comes at a time when Bulgarian President Radev and likely future Premier Borisov heightened their rhetoric on Macedonia.

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is in Brussels today and tomorrow, and during the discussions he will ask the European Council to confirm its conclusions of 14 December 2023 and the conclusions of the Council on North Macedonia and Albania of 18 July 2022 and to call on Macedonia to complete the steps mentioned there in order to make progress on its European integration path.

According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, it is important to note that the implementation of all agreements and commitments made, as well as progress on all EU-related reforms, remains key to further progress.

Bulgaria initially demands that Macedonia amends its Constitution to include the Bulgarian minority. But Sofia makes it clear that it will have additional demands as Macedonia advances on its EU path.