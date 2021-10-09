Foreign Affairs Minister, Bujar Osmani, informed via Facebook Bulgaria will lift its travel restrictions for Macedonian citizens on Sunday.
With the last decision, Macedonia has been moved from red to orange zone, informed Osmani.
The ban is lifted for all those who have a Covid-19 vaccination certificate with 14 days from the second dose, a certificate of recovery from Covid-19, which is valid from the 11th to the 180th day of recovery or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.
