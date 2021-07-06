A month and a half after the vaccination of Macedonian nationals on the border with Macedonia began, the Bulgarian company “Komak Medical” will shut down the site on July 31, the owner of the company and doctor Milen Vrabevski told MIA’s correspondent in Sofia.

The reason for the decision, according to Vrabevski, is that Macedonia provided vaccines for the citizens in different cities in the country.

So far, 3,200 Macedonia citizens have been vaccinated by “Komak Medical” and they have been issued vaccination certificates, said Vrabevski.

Everyone who has been vaccinated with one dose will be able to receive the second shot by July 31.

Vrabevski says the vaccines that Bulgarian President Rumen Radev promised to Macedonia have not yet been delivered.