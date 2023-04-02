Bulgaria holds its fifth general elections in less than two years today, and the polls predict that there won’t be a decisive winner again. The conservative GERB party led by Boyko Borisov faces the recently formed PP-DB urban vote coalition with Kiril Petkov at the helm, and both are tied in the polls, followed by the DPS party representing ethnic minorities such as the Turks and the nationalist and pro-Russian Rebirth party.

Macedonia does not expect much to change after the elections. Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession as it holds a number of nationalist demands over Skopje, the most immediate of which is that Macedonia amends its Constitution and includes the Bulgarian minority in its preamble.