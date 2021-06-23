After the meeting of European foreign ministers in Luxembourg yesterday, Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Rumen Aleksandrov stated his reasons why his country is vetoing Macedonia.

We are open for a constructive dialogue during the Slovenian presidency of the European Council, to find mutually acceptable solutions regarding Macedonia. This includes explicit rejection by the Republic of Macedonia of all territorial, minority or historic claims toward Bulgaria, changing signs and monuments that spread hatred toward Bulgaria and activating a process of rehabilitation of the victims of Yugoslav Communism repressed for their Bulgarian consciousness. Bulgaria insists that the implementation of the 2017 treaty with Macedonia is included in the conditions for the opening of accession talks, Aleksandrov said.