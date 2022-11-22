Bulgaria intends to open a cultural center in Skopje on November 25th.

In break with the recent practice of Bulgarian associations in Macedonia to give provocative names to their clubs, including of Nazi collaborators, the new center will have a generic name.

The recently opened center in Bitola was named after controversial VMRO leader Vanco Mihajlov, who was a close confidant of Croatian Nazi leader Ante Pavelic during the war. Top Bulgarian leaders came to Bitola for the opening of this center, which later suffered an arson attack carried out by singer Lambe Alabakovski.