The Macedonia Foundation, led by Bulgarian activist Viktor Stojanov, announced that it will print 80,000 cpies of a book meant for children, that will assert the Bulgarian identity of the Macedonians.

Stojanov announced that the book will be meant for children aged 7 to 14 and will be written in the “Macedonian regional norm of the Bulgarian language”.

Its ideas will be told in a way that appeals to children, so they can learn the historic truth about the origin of the Macedonians, Stojanov said.

A big part of the current dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria are Bulgarian demands that Macedonia rewrites its historic narrative and makes changes to its history books. The goal is to have Macedonian children taught that the Macedonian nation was recently founded, as it splintered from the Bulgarian nation.