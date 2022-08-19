We are closely monitoring the situation – this is how caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov commented to BNT regarding the information that the prosecutor’s office in Macedonia is investigating the activities of Bulgarian associations.

“We need an explanation,” Milkov said, specifically referring to the activities of the “Ivan Mihajlov” association and the Ohrid “Tsar Boris III” association.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added. He also commented that the two countries have a chance to solve problems that have existed for decades but have not been treated seriously.

Now we have a mechanism to solve them. We are talking about the so-called “French proposal”. We have a wide field ahead of us to continue the work and clear up all the disputed issues, commented Milkov.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also said that there are prospects for improving relations with Macedonia.

There, disturbance is caused by the behavior of the opposition, which uses these internal attitudes of a part of the population. There are obviously opposing forces. They pose a false dilemma, in my opinion – European membership or the identity of the Republic of Macedonia.

Nikolay Milkov stated that the European past is connected with the rejection of a large number of propaganda clichés, and each country before joining the EU must part with some of the false paradigms with which the historical process was treated.