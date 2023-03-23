The Bulgarian cultural club “Ivan Mihajlov” is shutting down, informed the Central Registry of Macedonia.

The reason for termination is the decision of the Ministry of Justice. The central registry acted ex officio following a decision made by the ministry.

The reason, it is said, is due to non-compliance of the name with the changes in the Law on Associations and Foundations. The instruction was sent to the Central Registry by the ministry on March 17.

Earlier, the Bulgarian club announced that it will seek justice in the International Court of Human Rights.