The front door and the “Vanco Mihajlov” inscription from the Bulgarian club on Ruzveltova Street in Bitola were set on fire. No damage was done inside.

Ljupco Gjorgievski, the president of the Cultural Center “Ivan Mihajlov”, says that the fire was set early this morning at five o’clock and that the neighbors called the fire department and it was extinguished, so it did not spread to other parts of the building.

The police conducted an inspection this morning, but so far there is no official information about the reasons. “SDK” unofficially finds out that there is a video showing the arsonist.