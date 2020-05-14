Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakacanov, who recently predicted the soon-to-come unification of Macedonia and Buglaria, used the fear of the Albanian nationalist project to push Macedonians to support Bulgaria.

In a TV interview Karakacanov publicly called on Macedonians to support the SDSM party at the coming elections, as it will faithfully deliver all the national and historical concessions that Bulgaria asks from it. Karakacanov warned against voting for VMRO-DPMNE, saying that in that case Bulgaria will not allow the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia.

There will be no accession talks, and in 20 or even 10 years, we will be talking about how to protect the rights of the Macedonians in the Albanian province of Macedonia, Karakacanov said.

Bulgarian politicians demand that Macedonian politicians and historians give up on our national identity as separate from the Bulgarian identity as a condition for opening EU accession talks.

Karakacanov’s comment predicts that the Greater Albanian project will spread toward Macedonia, which already suffered Albanian attacks in 2001 and 2015, and that if it doesn’t side with Bulgaria decisively, Macedonia would be taken over by a Greater Albania.