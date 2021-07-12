A negligible number of votes were cast in Macedonia during the Bulgarian general elections yesterday.

Despite Bulgaria having over 100,000 passports issued to dual citizens in Macedonia, only a few hundred people voted in the polling stations opened in Macedonia. Nationalist politician Krasimir Karakacanov, who de-facto led the process of issuing dual citizenships hoping that it will provide him a voting bloc, won 96 votes. The GERB party led by Boyko Borisov was second, with 62 votes, while showman Slavi Trifonov won 22 votes.