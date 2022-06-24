The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry once again exposed the lies of the Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.
After first claiming that he had not seen the French proposal, and today he said first to see the Bulgarian conditions and then comment, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry was faster.
It demands the signing of a bilateral protocol (consisting of historical, educational conditions and identity issues), as negotiated / agreed between the two Foreign Ministries.
Today🇧🇬Parliament took a decision in support of WB in the #EU We have not added any new requests to Skopje& stand ready to approve holding of the first political IGC as soon as our friends from🇲🇰sign the bilateral protocol,as discussed by the ministers of foreign affairs @MFA_MKD
— MFA Bulgaria (@MFABulgaria) June 24, 2022
