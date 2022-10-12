While Macedonia was celebrating the National Uprising Day, another shocking request arrived from the Bulgarian foundation “Macedonia”, which is active throughout Macedonia, and which “Fokus” writes about in the new issue of the weekly that will be published on Thursday.

Namely, the foundation said that Macedonia will not become a member as long as it celebrates October 11 as an official holiday.

And the joint historical commission will reach this period and show that October 11 was a criminal act by 20 people, whose victim was the grandson of Damjan Gruev – Petar Damev! It is a shame and abomination to lie to an entire society for 80 years, that the criminal act of 20 people is a “manifestation” of the “Macedonian will for freedom”… A shame that will soon be put to an end!, said the foundation whose president Viktor Stojanov in Bulgaria is considered a fighter for the rights of Bulgarians.

Stojanov was born in the city of Karlovo in Serbia, and now lives in Sofia.

Last year, he founded the “Macedonia” foundation, which is registered in Bulgaria, but most of its activities are directed to Macedonia.