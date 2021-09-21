Skopje has started destroying one of the attractions of North Macedonia’s capital, a fake boat-restaurant in the riverbed of the Vardar River, built by a Bulgarian who until recently was used as a restaurant, several Bulgarian media report using the offensive adjective “North Macedonian”.

The galley is one of the three that were installed in 2016 after the megalomaniac project “Skopje 2014” by the government of Nikola Gruevski. The mayor of Skopje, Petre Silegov, promised to remove the three ships when he took office four years ago, but went after only one built by a Bulgarian company, Bulgarian media reported.

The mayor of Skopje recently boasted on Facebook that the removal of one of the three galleys had begun.

He also posted several photos showing the interior of the ship and workers dismantling the galley.