Bulgarian media are reporting that former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is planning to seek asylum in Turkey.

Borisov’s GERB party won the April elections but without the majority needed to form a new coalition. Since then, a caretaker Government appointed by his political opponent, President Rumen Radev, is working hard to discredit him. He met with Turkish President Recet Tayyip Erdogan recently, and this prompted speculation in outlets like Sega that Borisov’s main current task is to pick a country where he will seek asylum from political persecution.