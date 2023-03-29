Macedonia has no deadlines for implementing the requirements in the French proposal, which was a condition for the European Union to give us the green light for the screening process, which will last until the end of this year, emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria in an interview with the Bulgarian National Television BNT, Nikolay Milkov.

He said that when Macedonia fulfills the French proposal, that is, it will include the Bulgarians in the Constitution, then the first phase of the negotiation process will open.

I hope they will come to their senses and think about the European perspective. The ball is in their court. They have no deadline for implementing the French proposal. When they fulfill it, then the first phase of the negotiation process will be opened, said Milkov.

He stressed that there is an increase in tensions in the relations between the two countries due to various actions that were hostile to what was agreed upon.

According to Milkov, there are cases in Macedonia in which Macedonian Bulgarians are repressed. Bulgaria is ready to help such citizens with assistance in submitting appeals to domestic and European courts.