Bulgarian interim Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev said that the country expects legal guarantees from Macedonia that it will implement the 2017 Zaev- Borisov treaty, and a long-term plan to resolve historic and national identity disputes between the countries.

Bulgaria has always shown will for constructive and pragmatic dialogue with Skopje. We will continue to work to renew trust, Stoev said.

The caretaker Government will be in charge until July, and the Zaev regime in Macedonia is desperate for a break-through by late June, when the European Council could finally approve the opening of EU accession talks – which Bulgaria currently vetoes.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today warned that Zaev is preparing to accept the Bulgarian position that their demands are officially made part of the EU accession process, which would guarantee years new demands for concessions.