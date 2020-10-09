Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva added to the demands of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, that Macedonia must hurry with making the concessions Bulgaria wants before opening EU accession talks.

At a joint meeting with Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, Zaharieva asked that Macedonia uses the formulation “Macedonian language according to the Constitution of the Republic of ‘North” Macedonia'” in all mutual documents and named Macedonians a “new national identity”. This is in line with the Bulgarian memorandum sent to the European Union, which presents the Bulgarian positions on the Macedonian nation and language.

It is now necessary for the Macedonian side to recognize the historic reality, in context of the creation of a new national identity. Bulgaria wants nothing more than the clauses of the friendship treaty to be honored. We want all documents between the two countries to use the clause on the language from the treaty. We have no new demands. We appeal that you don’t create issues where there are none, Zaharieva said.

Bulgaria demands concessions from Macedonia, such as declaring Macedonian historic figures as ethnic Bulgarians, as well as acceptance of Bulgarian positions on national identity issues, before it will allow the opening of EU accession talks. Its memorandum declares Macedonians to be a newly created nation and likewise the Macedonian language to be a newly normed Bulgarian dialect.