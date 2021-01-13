Euractiv, a Brussels based news outlet with ties to Bulgaria, reports that Bulgarian officials are focusing on issues such as economic exchange, investments and education as they push for changes to the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty.

The document the two countries are negotiating, which is expected to be an annex to the 2017 treaty, is presented as an “action plan” by Euractiv, and also as a “change of tactics” from the period when Bulgaria focused on issues of national identity and history.

Diplomatic sources explained that Sofia has proposals related to railways, highways, and investments of Bulgarian companies in (North) Macedonia. The plan also concerns opening branch campuses of Bulgarian universities in (North) Macedonia, and history textbooks are also featured in the action plan, Euractiv reports, describing the idea as the “first constructive act” from Sofia after the blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Left unmentioned in the text is what Bulgaria hopes to achieve on the issues of national identity and history, which have dominated the previous months. Macedonian envoy Vlado Buckovski was in Sofia earlier this week to discuss the proposal.