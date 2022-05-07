Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is set to visit the United States next week, along with his ministers for energy, defense and the deputy Foreign Minister.

It’s likely that the meeting will include at least some pressure from the US for Bulgaria to lift its veto against Macedonia’s EU accession talks. The omission of Petkov’s Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska is notable, since she and her ITN party, are outspoken critics of the opening of the accession talks and has even publicly accused Petkov of running a separate foreign policy.