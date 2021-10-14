The Zaev Government still has not addressed the announcement from Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Svetlan Stoev, that it’s possible a new treaty to be signed by the Foreign Ministers.

Negotiations between Skopje and Sofia are on-going, and the Bulgarian texts and proposals are submitted. At the end of the month there will be a new round of consultations, and if agreement is reached, what will be agreed will be signed by the two Foreign Ministers, Stoev said.

Bulgaria blocks Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks, as it demands serious concessions on issues of national identity and history. The Zaev regime has signalled its readiness to accept many of the demands, which often leads to additional demands from Bulgaria.