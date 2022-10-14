Contrary to earlier reports, political parties in Bulgaria did not discuss whether to disinvite Macedonian Ambassador Agneza Rusi Popovska from the first session of the newly elected Parliament.

The parties did decide not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus. But the Democratic Bulgaria party told MIA that the issue of ambassador Rusi was not raised at the meeting.

Tensions are high between Macedonia and Bulgaria, after the Bulgarian veto of Macedonia’s EU accession and the frequent insults and provocations.