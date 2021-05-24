Days before heading with President Pendarovski for a joint Macedonian – Bulgarian honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Rome, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev warned Macedonia that “its path to the EU leaders through Bulgaria”. Radev said that he is facing increased “interest” from EU countries after Bulgaria decided to block Macedonia’s EU accession talks, but said that he will persevere in the decision because “Bulgaria can’t allow to bring disputes into the EU”.

Suddenly I became very interesting for European leaders. In a day, I have invitations to talk to at least two Prime Ministers, one President and one European Commissioner. So yes, there is a lot of attention toward Bulgaria – I will not use the word pressure. But what is most important is that Bulgaria does not allow the entry of new problems into the Union. I think that the way to open the European path for our brothers from the Republic of (North) Macedonia leads through Sofia, Radev said.

Greece also used a similar term during the long dispute it imposed on Macedonia over its name – not bringing new problems into the EU, sometimes ironically pointing to the divided Cyprus as an issue that was admitted to the EU (thanks to Greek demands). In this case, Bulgaria blames Macedonia of harboring anti-Bulgarian sentiments, mainly through nurturing a Macedonian national identity separate from the Bulgarian, and insists that it can’t allow such a country to join the EU.