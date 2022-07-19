First inclusion of the Macedonian Bulgarians in the Constitution, and then official start of Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations in a period of two years after today’s joint photo shoot in Brussels, is one of the essential provisions of the French proposal. At the center of the provision, however, are human rights, that is, the rights of the Macedonian Bulgarians in Macedonia, which emerged as a new tactic of Bulgaria to extend the veto, promoted by President Rumen Radev.

No matter how pragmatic the French solution sounds, it shows once again that little attention is paid to elementary logic in the preparation of international agreements, and it is more like the phrase that stupidity has no limits, than a final solution offered. And, as such, it can produce new misunderstandings and problems in the future, which each side will be able to interpret in its own way. Something similar, if not the same as the term “shared history” from the 2017 Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.

With the publication of the unilateral statement on the Macedonian language, Bulgaria confirmed once again that it does not recognize the Macedonian language, and therefore the Macedonians.

Now, two things are crucial. First, how do Bulgaria and the Macedonian Bulgarians insist on being included in the Macedonian Constitution, which is written in a language they do not recognize!? Or, Bulgaria and the Bulgarians there do not recognize it, and the Macedonian Bulgarians differ from them and recognize it!? This is unlikely, because it is still a well-thought-out state strategy, which has now also received EU’s approval, asks “Pressing TV” in its analysis.

And secondly, with the inclusion into the Macedonian Constitution, the Macedonian Bulgarians will receive all the rights as the members of the other communities. First of all, this includes fair representation in the institutions of the system. According to the results of the last census, their number is 3,504 or somewhere around 0.19% of the total population in the country.