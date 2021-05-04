Instead of the President and Prime Minister of the country, Stevo Pendarovski and Zoran Zaev, Bulgarian Ambassador Angel Angelov paid respects at the tomb of Goce Delcev in the church “St. Spas” in Skopje.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, as media report, issued a statement that traditionally, on May 4, the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje marked the 118th anniversary of the death of the Bulgarian revolutionary, respecting all security measures in a pandemic.

In his speech, Ambassador Angel Angelov underlined that “the important Bulgarian revolutionary Goce Delcev gave his life for the freedom of his brothers.”