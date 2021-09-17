Macedonia received on Thursday a donation of over 50,000 Pfizer vaccines from Bulgaria, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani tweeted Friday morning.

The vaccines are already distributed and ready to use. An important gesture of friendship and solidarity, wrote Osmani.

On September 8, the Bulgarian Parliament approved the donation of over 50,000 vaccines for Macedonia.

However the batch of Pfizer vaccine is set to expire on September 30. The vaccines were supposed to arrive on September 14. After Bulgaria announced that it would donate them to Macedonia, the Ministry of Health announced that they would be applied before the expiration date. The two Pfizer doses are given at least 21 days apart.