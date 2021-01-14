All the COVID-19 vaccines arriving in the country will be certified and safe. The application plan will be designed according to the distribution plan, said Venko Filipce on Thursday.

We have been communicating intensively with the “Pfizer” company in the past period because at this moment it is the only company that has received the necessary authorization for immediate use of its vaccine from the two most important regulatory bodies, namely the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), added Filipce.

He stressed that the doses for the country have already been reserved and the first batch is expected to arrive next month.