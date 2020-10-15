The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment, ie it neither confirms nor denies that the Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva asked the Macedonian Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani, Macedonia and Bulgaria to sign a new agreement similar to the Prespa agreement, which will implement Sofia’s demands over the Macedonian identity.

Ivan Dimov, an adviser in the office of the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, told Alfa TV that they would not comment on VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski’s statements that at the meeting in Sofia last week, Bulgarian asked to make their views

Sofia’s views in the memorandum which, among other things, question the Macedonian language and nation until 1945, as Mickoski says, are a result of the promises that Zaev gave to our neighbors before the 2016 elections.

Osmani responded via Facebook. He claims that there was no new agreement, and the visit to Sofia was positive.

The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, on the other hand, did not give a specific answer whether there was a request from Sofia for new constitutional changes. He said he did not want to harm the process, the Government did everything to protect our interests, while also taking into account the Bulgarian ones.

Zakharieva said last week that Macedonia must agree to a new national identity based on historical reality.