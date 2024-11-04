The body of the Macedonian scientist Vasko Sazdovski has not yet been brought to the country. The administrative procedure for Sazadovski to get at home is ongoing. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski promised to help the family with transporting the victim and with the funeral ceremony. The family also has support from President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the Macedonian Consulate in Belgrade, the Serbian Government, as well as the Biosense Institute in Novi Sad, where Sazdovski worked.

Yesterday, I talked with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Pance Toskovski. He got in touch with his Serbian counterpart. We are working and we will do everything necessary to ease the pain as much as we can over this unfortunate event, said the Prime Minister two days ago.

In Vojvodina, it is the third day of mourning for the 14 people who have been killed after a concrete canopy at a railway station Novi Sad collapsed. Three of the injured are still in critical condition, and the prosecutor’s office has so far questioned 40 people, including Minister Goran Vesic. The funeral of the victims has begun, and the citizens pay their respects to the victims with flowers and candles.

Because of this tragedy, the citizens organized two protests, one on Saturday in Novi Sad and one on Sunday in Belgrade. The Novi Sad opposition has announced a large protest for Tuesday at 6 pm in front of the railway station. Citizens are demanding the resignations of Construction Minister Goran Vesic, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djurovic.

Currently, the main controversy is over the issue of the canopy that collapsed, whether it has been reconstructed or not. Representatives of the authorities and the Chinese company that reconstructed the railway station claim that the canopy has not been reconstructed, while engineers and citizens claim the opposite, that it has been reconstructed.

Evidence material is being collected, including the documentation of the Construction Ministry, which will be handed over to experts for further processing.