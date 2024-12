An underground cache of weapons was found in the village of Aracinovo near Skopje, during the police raid against the powerful drug gang that operates there.

The Belanoca – Baron gang is the main target of the police raid, after charges were filed against its top people for half a dozen murders and drug running in Skopje and the region. Army sappers with metal detectors and diggers were sent to Aracinovo to look for the hidden weapons.