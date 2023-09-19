Those who were involved in the “scandal with the Oncology Clinic” should take appropriate responsibility was said on the protest yesterday.
There will be no social justice until responsibility is taken for extinguishing people’s lives as a result of corruption. There must be justice for the victims!, it was pointed out at yesterdays’s protest
Also at the protests, the disclosure of information about the investigation into the tragedy in the modular hospital in Tetovo was requested.
Burned “bloody” photos from Filipche, Dr. Vasev and others involved in the Oncology scandal
