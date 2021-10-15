Bus carrying “Kromberg & Schubert” employees in Bitola overturns Macedonia 15.10.2021 / 9:42 A bus overturned early this morning. Unofficially, the bus was from a private company that was transporting employees to the “Kromberg & Schubert” factory in Bitola, the news1.mk news portal reported. More information will be revealed later today. busKromberg & Schubert Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 25.07.2021 Ten passegers killed after a bus from Kosovo crashed in Croatia Macedonia 08.07.2021 Silegov wants to run for a second term on the promise of rapid bus lanes Macedonia 23.03.2021 Owner of company involved in the tragic 2019 bus crash blames everything on the driver Macedonia News Macedonian movement in the diaspora calls on Macedonian citizens to come out and vote for VMRO-DPMNE on October 17 Nikoloski: Be brave and go to the polls, high turnout will mean a convincing victory of VMRO-DPMNE Arsovska: In the first 82 days of my term, I will implement 15 projects in Skopje, including introduction of 24-hour office in the service of the citizens Silegov threatens other candidate: I will tolerate you for two more days and then you will see Government procures 80 new computers, the contract was given to a new company, founded last year Kotlar presents in vitro projects, fund for surrogate mothers, single parents and scholarships Osmani confirms that the government is preparing a response to Bulgaria’s five demands Triumph of the Taravari team: Huge number of Gostivar people come to the rally to support them .
